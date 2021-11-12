Stand Firm Ministry of Aberdeen and Fig Hill Church of Hamilton are joining efforts this weekend to host a community tent revival across the county line. It will be held Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southern Housing of Columbus, located at 6515 Hwy. 45 N south of Columbus.
“Bro. Smiley Sims, along with Cole Mason and Chris Elway, who are both youth leaders at Stand Firm, came together to put it together. God put it on their heart that they wanted to do an outreach. We really want to base it on the youth. We want as many youth that can come those nights,” said Vincent Hayes of Stand Firm Ministry. “We’re inviting everyone from Monroe County and Lowndes County to come and worship with us.”
The Lowndes County location came about from looking for a place to host the revival.
“We were looking for a place to do it, and that’s what God placed on Chris Elway’s heart. He reached out to the owner, and that’s how it went down.”
Music will be provided by Hamilton’s Center Hill Baptist Church worship team, John Hall and Revive, and Hayes and Jeremy Clark will be among the speakers. Stand Firm will also be selling pulled pork plates as a fundraiser.
Stand Firm recently participated in revivals at the Wren Community Center and the future site of the Cross of Monroe County in Aberdeen.