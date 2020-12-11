ABERDEEN – Homeowners will share a glimpse inside their homes and of their collections of Christmas décor through the Aberdeen Holiday Home Tour, which will be virtual this year.
“We hope more people are able to enjoy it. People who live out of town and moved away can enjoy it,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins. “So many people are busy during the holidays and have to pick and choose events. This way, people can watch it at their own leisure.”
The Christmastime event benefits the Elkin Theatre and the South Monroe County Community Fund.
“Typically we have a fundraiser every December where we get sponsors, and people buy tickets and visit homes. With the virus, we couldn’t do that and thought why not do a virtual tour to show the inside and outside of the homes along with all of the decorations?,” said Bob Seymour, president of the Elkin Theatre Board of Directors.
Homes featured during this year’s virtual tour will be those of David and Kathy Lusby; Mike and Em Walters; Neil Palmer; Bob and Kathy Seymour; and Randy Emerson.
“Holiday decorations will range from tradition to modern, and there will be a variety of decorating styles. The tour will be a first-person view, from the homeowners opening the door and welcoming guests to giving tours of their homes and decorations,” Robbins said. “The focus is for our homeowners who love to decorate for Christmas.”
The video will go live Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. on Facebook by searching Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, in addition to being available at www.aberdeenms.org and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau YouTube channel. The video will not expire after any certain date.
The timing of the video’s debut coincides with the date and time the Aberdeen Holiday Home Tour was originally set to begin.
While the virtual home tour is free, donations are appreciated, and there will be a Paypal link included with the post. People who wish to give may click to donate any donation amount. People don’t have to have a Paypal account to donate.
“My thought about the whole Christmas season is there is a push for shopping local, but I’d like people to think about giving local where their gift isn’t eaten up by administrative costs,” said Kathy Seymour, chairperson of the South Monroe County Community Fund.
The Elkin Theatre has been closed since March due to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, leaving it without a revenue source. The nonprofit has not received any CARES Act funding and is having to tap into its saving fund to cover electricity costs.
“Normally, we’d go back to the Elkin for a reception, but this way people can grab snacks and enjoy it. It’s all part of Christmas in Aberdeen and it’s one of the events that we love. Hopefully without as many activities this year, you can enjoy the ones we have,” Robbins said. “If you’ve never joined us for a Holiday Home Tour, we hope you can enjoy it with us next year.”
Kathy Seymour also hopes people will enjoy it and spread the word so it can be well-supported for the next time.