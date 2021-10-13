ABERDEEN – While live blues music is being played at Acker Park, the sound of reels spinning and bait hitting the water will be heard on the Tennesee-Tombigbee Waterway Oct. 16. The first ever Southern Best Catfish Tournament will coincide with this year’s Bukka White Blues Festival.
“This is the first tournament I’ve put on on the Tenn-Tom Waterway, and I have had a ton of interest,” said tournament organizer JR Sweat of Tennessee River Productions, adding anglers from as far away from Chattanooga intend on participating.
He has organized the World Championship of Catfishing and the National Catfish Derby, both in Savannah, Tennessee, along with several other fishing tournaments up and down the Tennessee River.
A local angler told him of Mayor Charles Scott’s interest in the city hosting a fishing tournament the same weekend as the blues festival, which drew him to Aberdeen.
Pre-registration for the Southern Best Catfish Tournament will be held Oct. 15 at the gazebo at the intersection of Vine and Meridian streets, across from Acker Park. Entry fee is $125, with a $25 big fish added purse.
The tournament will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, and winners will be announced at the weigh-in at 5 p.m.
“You can use either boat ramp at Blue Bluff. If you go north, you can only go to the lock at Amory and if you go south, you can only go to the lock at Columbus. You can fish the tributaries into the Tombigbee. We’re just trying to limit the fishing in the lake,” Sweat said.
It is an all rod and reel tournament, so no jugs, trotlines or limb lines will be allowed. Unlimited rods and reels are allowed, and participants may use any type of bait they want. There’s a three-person limit for each boat.
“You don’t necessarily have to have three. You can just have one. For safety reasons, we’d like to see an additional person with him but it doesn’t have to be,” Sweat said.
There’s a five-fish limit and due to conservation purposes, two catfish are allowed to be caught that are more than 34 inches for the weigh-in. The other three fish must be less than 34 inches.
“I know of one fisherman who fishes down there quite often and has caught his personal best out of the Tombigbee that’s been a 57-pound catfish,” Sweat said inviting people to come to the weigh-in. “If they want to see some big catfish, we invite them down. A lot of people can’t imagine what a 40-, 50-, 60-pound catfish looks like.”
The City of Aberdeen donated $1,500 for the pot, and there will be payouts for five categories with plaques to the winners. The angler with the biggest catfish will win the entire big fish purse.
Sweat plans to host future catfish tournaments in Aberdeen and hopes to incorporate a youth fishing rodeo from the river bank at Blue Bluff, a kayak race, a catfish cook-off and a program hosted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
For more information about this weekend’s tournament, call Sweat at (731) 610-9863.