ABERDEEN – Continuing a quarterly tradition, people are encouraged to tidy up town Sept. 19 either in their own yards or with groups of volunteers as part of Aberdeen’s Community Cleanup Day, which begins at 8 a.m. at City Hall.
There were be garbage bags, vests and gloves available for volunteers.
“We’re encouraging civic groups and clubs to participate and are encouraging business owners to clean up in front of their stores,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Wards 2 and 3 have recently hosted their own cleanup days, giving volunteers opportunities to pick up litter and clean curbs to improve the aesthetics of town.
The community cleanup day event lasts until noon.