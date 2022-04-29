ABERDEEN – From dedications to discounts to coming together for prayer, a few events are scheduled next week to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.
“Our voices are stronger together and during National Travel and Tourism Week, we have an opportunity to share the importance of travel to the economy and our communities. Tourism is an economic driver, a $6 billion industry in Mississippi, making it the fourth largest industry in the state. Tourism works for Aberdeen, and positively impacts economic development, taxes and jobs,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Local events begin at 10 a.m. May 3 with the dedication of the trail head marker for the Aberdeen Black History Trail at the blues mural, located near the intersection of Commerce and Meridian streets.
The dedication will be followed by a pop-up coffee break.
On May 4, people are encouraged to wear red and enjoy discounts at local participating merchants and restaurants.
The city will host its observance of the National Day of Prayer May 5 at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
Events for the week will conclude May 6 at noon with a new City Hall Wall of Fame addition honoring the late General Lee Young, who was a local civil rights leader. The event will include the unveiling of his picture for the Wall of Fame and a guest speaker.
This year’s theme for National Travel and Tourism Week is The Future of Travel.
“The future of travel is driven by all of us in every corner of our country and every sector of our industry. A brighter future starts today, in our own backyards. That’s why it is so important to participate and attend local events from ribbon cuttings and farmers markets, to large festivals and music events. The economic impact of each is a driving force for our communities,” Robbins said.
For updates on the events, check out the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau on Facebook.