BALDWYN – When writer/actor Frank Blocker visits Baldwyn in April, he will bring along a slew of his friends, like Viola Haygood, Big Otis and Carlos Vazquez.
Blocker, an extremely versatile creator and performer, will make his debut on the nonprofit Claude Gentry Theatre’s stage on April 14, along with at least 17 other unique, wacky, colorful characters that Frank calls his “close friends.” Close … because Frank plays them all!
“I am very close to these guys and gals. I spend a great deal of time with them, and they are a big part of my life,” Blocker said.
“Southern Gothic Novel” is a tale about Aberdeen. It was conceived and written by Blocker several years ago and has been performed by its author on numerous stages across the United States, including The Onyx Theatre in Las Vegas and The Magnolia Room in Atlanta.
It will be performed at The Claude Gentry Theatre for two shows – April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
“There are 5,218 people living in Aberdeen, Mississippi. ‘Southern Gothic Novel’ is about 17 of them. It’s a tangled-up tale filled with love, mystery, law breakers and law makers, intrigue and, of course, good old-fashioned southern humor,” Blocker said.
“Southern Gothic Novel” ran for 18 months at Stage Left Studio in New York and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. It ran for two months at the Visceral Company in Los Angeles, where it received an Ovation Recommendation from the Los Angeles Stage Alliance.
“Southern Gothic Novel” has been performed in Las Vegas, Atlanta; Baltimore; Naples, Florida; Oklahoma; Arizona; Ohio; and soon Baldwyn.
