ABERDEEN – When awarded federal grant monies in 2013, Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett had a vision of transforming a former railroad depot alongside Chestnut Street into a place to offer a farmers market and canning classes, creating healthier nutrition options for residents.
As the summer months have ushered in large crowds each Friday morning for the farmers market at the recently completed depot, an upcoming event will fulfill the second part of her vision. The inaugural canning class will be held at the depot Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
“The main thing is it’s a hands-on class, and we do it from the beginning to the end,” said Fran Brock, Oktibbeha County family and consumer science Extension agent, in explaining the process.
In addition to practical lessons, she’ll also explain different methods, the history of preserving food and correct and safe ways of doing so, using the right equipment and myths about pressure canning.
“Just bring an open mind and a willingness to have a good time,” Brock said.
Details of the course were still being finalized as of press time. To sign up for the course, call Tackett at 319-7183.