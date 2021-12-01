ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Main Street Depot will make its seasonal debut as a winter wonderland Dec. 2 through a pop-up shop event at 4 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m.

“It will be an extension of the farmers market. We don’t charge a fee, we just want to promote our town,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.

She invites arts and crafts and food vendors, from baked goods to fruits and vegetables, to participate. Spaces will be available inside and outside the depot.

A similar event was held at the depot earlier this year, giving caterers and home-based businesses opportunities to promote their products.

The pop-up shop will lead up to the lighting of the cedar tree at the depot. There will also be Christmas inflatables on display that night and throughout the season as well.

Last year, several businesses and individuals donated to provide for the inflatables, which added to downtown’s Christmas décor.

Tackett said there will also be hot chocolate and coffee available at Thursday’s event.

Vendors can register by calling (662) 319-7183.

 

