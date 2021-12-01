Aberdeen Main Street Depot hosting tree lighting, pop-up shop BY RAY VAN DUSEN Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Main Street Depot will make its seasonal debut as a winter wonderland Dec. 2 through a pop-up shop event at 4 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m.“It will be an extension of the farmers market. We don’t charge a fee, we just want to promote our town,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.She invites arts and crafts and food vendors, from baked goods to fruits and vegetables, to participate. Spaces will be available inside and outside the depot.A similar event was held at the depot earlier this year, giving caterers and home-based businesses opportunities to promote their products.The pop-up shop will lead up to the lighting of the cedar tree at the depot. There will also be Christmas inflatables on display that night and throughout the season as well.Last year, several businesses and individuals donated to provide for the inflatables, which added to downtown’s Christmas décor.Tackett said there will also be hot chocolate and coffee available at Thursday’s event.Vendors can register by calling (662) 319-7183. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Depot Commerce Economics Vendor Shop Aberdeen Inflatable Ann Tackett Christmas Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 48° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sun and clouds mixed. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 8:10 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Sports Panthers split games with Warriors, Bulldogs over Thanksgiving 14 min ago Sports Lady Panthers, Panthers each pick up a win before break 44 min ago Sports Next Stop, State: Panthers advance to state championship after taking down Cougars 44 min ago Sports Lady Noles, Noles face tough tests at Saltillo Tournament 59 min ago News Mail outs for property tax statements beginning 1 hr ago News Community Bank donation secures Smithville PD dash cams 1 hr ago Latest News Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools