mcj-2017-10-18-news-scarecrow-trail-first-eutaw-2c

Eutaw Construction's Humpty Dumpty-themed scarecrow from a previous year is an example of whimsical fall scenes to be discovered through this year's Aberdeen Main Street Scarecrow Trail.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – A downtown autumn tradition will be held Oct. 7-21 through Aberdeen Main Street’s Scarecrow Trail.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus