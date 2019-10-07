ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Main Street is embracing October’s glory through its annual scarecrow trail Oct. 7-17, with the winners to be announced at Oct. 17’s Depot Dinner.
Both events have become annual traditions this time of year.
Business owners throughout town are encouraged to decorate with Halloween and fall décor with the suggested theme of shopping local. Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett also welcomes homeowners to join in the fun with displays.
The top winners will be awarded trophies at the Depot Dinner, which is a fundraiser for Aberdeen Main Street.
The event has traditionally been held in the spring and fall at the farmers market plaza but will be held this time at Main Street’s office, at the former railroad depot alongside Chestnut Street.
“We’ll be serving smoked pork loin from Lee Cooper, squash casserole that’s fabulous, vegetables from the farmers market, roasted Vardaman sweet potatoes, blackberry cobbler and spring-mix salad. We’ll also have wine and hors d’oeuvres like squash relish from Peaceful Valley and salsa verde with chips,” Tackett said.
Live music will be performed by a member of the Class of 1965.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 369-4864. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.