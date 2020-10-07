ABERDEEN – As cool fronts have helped usher in October, an annual Aberdeen Main Street will add a few visuals to the autumn season. The annual Scarecrow Trail is from Oct. 5-23, and merchants and citizens are encouraged to participate.
“We’re encouraging people to use minions this year, but they don’t have to. We just want to do something creative and fun,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
Minions were made popular through the animated “Despicable Me” film franchise.
Participation in the Scarecrow Trail isn’t limited to only Main Street, as business owners alongside Highway 145 have participated in previous years. Tackett always encourages people to decorate their yards and neighborhoods as well.