Mr. Mayor’s Youth Council Caleb Roberson escorts Ms. Mayor’s Youth Council McKenzie McDonald during the inaugural Blue Carpet Ball in July. The Aberdeen Mayor's Youth Council invites students to compete in spoken word competitions as it kicks off its first 5th Thursday series Sept. 29 at the Elkin Theatre.
ABERDEEN – Moving past COVID-19 setbacks, an idea Mayor Charles Scott has had in the works for nearly three years will get traction beginning Sept. 29. The Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council’s 5th Thursday event is set that evening at the Elkin Theatre, and students are invited to compete through spoken word competitions.
“I feel as though it is vital our community comes out to support our youth as they step out of their comfort zone to speak in front of a mass audience about various topics they feel passionately about. Hopefully with the community’s help, this could be a great event for not only the community but the Mayor’s Youth Council’s future endeavors,” said Mayor’s Youth Council chairman Caleb Roberson.
The competition is open to eighth- through 12th-graders from throughout Monroe County. They’ll have three minutes to give speeches and recite poetry, and there are a maximum of 12 entry slots.
“It’s open dialogue – three minutes with whatever you present with no cursing,” Scott said. “People can get up on stage and do exquisite speaking.”
There will be trophies for first-, second- and third-place.
The entry fee for competitors and spectators is $10, with all funds benefiting the Mayor’s Youth Council. To register, call (662) 304-6390 or CashApp $YAFA2022.
Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council are not eligible to participate since they are hosting the event.
“This is more about them putting together an event and raising funds for what they have coming up like going to the mid-winter summit in Oxford and going to Wiley College in Texas during spring break,” Scott said.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be served at $2 a piece by the Elkin Theatre.
The next 5th Thursday event will be held in December.
