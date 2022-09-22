mcj-2022-08-10-news-blue-carpet-ball

Mr. Mayor’s Youth Council Caleb Roberson escorts Ms. Mayor’s Youth Council McKenzie McDonald during the inaugural Blue Carpet Ball in July. The Aberdeen Mayor's Youth Council invites students to compete in spoken word competitions as it kicks off its first 5th Thursday series Sept. 29 at the Elkin Theatre. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Moving past COVID-19 setbacks, an idea Mayor Charles Scott has had in the works for nearly three years will get traction beginning Sept. 29. The Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council’s 5th Thursday event is set that evening at the Elkin Theatre, and students are invited to compete through spoken word competitions.

