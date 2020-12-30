ABERDEEN – A former Miss Aberdeen High School may have found her success story living on the West Coast but she hasn’t forgotten about the town that raised her. Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who graduated from AHS in 1994, recently gave away toys and bicycles to ensure a joyful Christmas to those in need through her foundation, Holliday’s Helping Hands.
“I started the foundation last year, and we’ve given out a couple of scholarships. This year, we decided to do the toy drive for the kids in Aberdeen,” she said, adding the demand was so great for the first giveaway Dec. 13 that a second giveaway was needed for the next day.
Giving for the Christmas season helped warm her heart.
“It makes me so happy. You know how when you smile and they smile back, it’s that kind of feeling that you get. It’s just really a joy letting them know there’s still hope when you felt like all was lost that God came in and took someone to be a blessing to you,” she said.
Holliday-Wiseman moved to Los Angeles after graduating from the Mississippi University for Women’s nursing school in 1999. She owns three companies in the Los Angeles area – a staffing company for nurses and other personnel; one that helps provide for disenfranchised individuals and the homeless; and her foundation.
“The foundation helps single moms and also pregnant women. It was an organization that was started to help families. Our goal is to build families one community at a time and, of course, I couldn’t forget where I came from,” she said.
Holliday-Wiseman added her brother, Earnest Holliday Jr., started an outreach ministry, Jesus Outreach Ministries, which is currently held in the conference room of America’s Best Value Inn.
“We’re helping him build his church as well and give to the kids. I know there is a lot happening in Aberdeen with people who lost their jobs and struggling at a different level,” she said of the impact of 2020.
Earlier this year, she helped Pastor Alonzo Sykes build his church alongside Darracott Road. Holliday-Wiseman has been coordinating with Pastor Ricky Bowen on a couple of potential projects to help Aberdeen in 2021.