ABERDEEN – Thinking back throughout the years, Dr. Roderick Van Daniel was first inspired to perform in the late James Gettys’ music classes while in elementary school at Aberdeen.
Now a practicing attorney based in Birmingham, he has lived out his love for acting for the past five years with the hopes of eventually landing a significant role as an attorney.
“For the class, we had to get on stage. I remember one we did called ‘The Time Tables,’ and the song was basically about being what you wanted to be. It was an inspirational play we did. Just by doing that, it gave me the idea I could do it because I did it then in fourth and fifth grade,” he said.
Back then, in the late ‘80s, watching Eddie Murphy and reruns of “The Jeffersons” also helped inspire his future ambitions of portraying roles in movies and TV shows.
While living in Boston and Washington, D.C. in his adult years, Van Daniel was drawn by a newspaper ad calling for extras in the movie, “Daddy’s Home 2,” starring Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. He has since been an extra in movies and TV shows, such as “Law and Order,” “Power,” “New Amsterdam,” “Ray Donovan,” “Blue Bloods,” “Castle Rock” and “The Equalizer 2.”
“Being around those guys makes you feel like you can make it,” he said. “They’re good people to talk to, like when I worked on ‘Law and Order’…having Ice-T there, we filmed in Harlem so he signed a lot of autographs for the community and told them they can believe in their dreams and aspirations and talked about the path he’d been through himself.”
Van Daniel was most recently an extra in a couple of episodes of the revival of the sitcom, “The Game,” on Paramount+. It is being filmed in Atlanta.
“I haven’t done anything big but in this last episode, I was working as a VIP player at the table, walking around with some champagne, acting like I was a big guy, a VIP,” he said. “It’s good times, and I’ve gotten to meet a lot of talented actors.”
One of his bigger roles is in “The Deposit,” which came out in 2020 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Roku and Tubi.
“I was a policeman/detective. I was kind of the hero of the movie and saved the main character’s life in the end. We grew up in the same community, and I was telling him that with his brother that got killed, he needed to let the police do their job because there was criminal activity that happened that he didn’t need to be involved with,” Van Daniel said.
While he hasn’t taken any acting classes, being an attorney has helped hone his skills in captivating an audience. Tracing further back, he used to perform poetry in Tupelo, which helped teach him to remember his lines. He has also done standup comedy at Chuckles Comedy House in Memphis.
“People like Morgan Freeman have inspired me because he started acting at an older age and look what he became,” Van Daniel said. “You’ve got to start somewhere to get somewhere.”