The National Day of Prayer is traditionally held the first Thursday in May, and Aberdeen and Nettleton both have observances planned at their City Halls for May 4.
Aberdeen’s program, which begins at 11:30 a.m., will offer prayer and reflection on March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“We are tailoring our program theme to Monroe County, focusing on our churches that were affected by the tornado either through damage or acts of service,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, who is helping coordinate.
Additionally, first responders, utility providers and others connected to tornado response will have a special prayer and blessing.
“We’ll be including tornado victims, as well as those that became the hands and feet to take care of their friends and neighbors. Monroe County is one family, whether you knew them or not,” Robbins said.
This year’s national Bible verse is James 5:16, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective,” which fits the localized need.
“It’s God’s way of being timely no matter what,” Robbins said.
Aberdeen’s program will include guest speakers, Mayor Charles Scott, Caleb Roberson, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, Evangelist Ida Mae Eacholes, the Rev. Brenda Harrison and representatives from area churches.
Nettleton’s National Day of Prayer ceremony will be held at noon on the steps of City Hall. All local churches and residents are invited to participate.
