ABERDEEN – In its continued effort to resurface the basketball courts at General Young Park and to mount goals at Newberger Park, Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart has plans to host at least one fundraiser per month.
Ahead of Sept. 7’s Who’s the Grill Master of Aberdeen? grilling competition, she issues a challenge for cooks.
“People claim they’re good cooks, and this is your time to show what you’ve got. People come out and have the opportunity for them and their families to be involved in helping the community,” she said.
There will be 15 three-man teams that will have seven hours to prepare pork ribs, hamburgers and chicken wings. The first-place team will win $150 and a trophy, the second-place team wins a plaque, and third-place gets a certificate.
Entries will be blind judged on taste, presentation and tenderness. Cooking begins at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Teams may only use grills and not smokers.
From noon until 1 p.m., people may purchase $5 tickets to get sample tastes from each team.
There will also be spaces for vendors.
The deadline to register teams and vendors is Aug. 30. The overall goal to fund the court improvements is $12,000.
For more information, call 369-9562 or email michellestewart2019@gmail.com.