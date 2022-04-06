A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Faith West, right, gives a description of homes painted on a mural in the entranceway of Sunset Manor Friday.
Kathy Seymour talks about her tulip bed Friday during a garden tour of her home, Shadowlawn.
Mary Ellen Krummrich explains a little bit about the history of The Magnolias Friday.
During Saturday's Lies and Legends tour at the Old Aberdeen Cemetery, Brenda Stone portrays Mary Points, a woman who died after her dress caught on fire and was accused of being a witch.
Mike Walters, right, listens to Tim Pace and Jim Crosby talk Aberdeen history during a Friday porch party at his home, Watkins Hill.
Eli Patterson serves up pancakes Saturday morning during Boy Scout Troop #39's pancake breakfast at First United Methodist Church.
Lady King directs guests' attention to an area next to an upstairs bedroom at Sanders Place Saturday.
Riverview Garden Club's luncheon at First Baptist Church attracted several supporters Friday.
Pam Edwards visits with guests Friday during a church tour of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Em Walters, left, and Tessa Honeycutt greet guests at Watkins Hill Saturday with a story about an alleged crime that happened in the home's parlor in the early 1900s.
mcj-2022-04-06-news-pilgrimage-carriage
Kathy Lusby shares information Saturday about the dining room at Sanders Place.
Pat Arinder strums and sings pioneer-era music Friday in front of the Elkin Theatre as people come and go from purchasing Pilgrimage tickets.
Guests at Coontail Farm walk to the next stop on Friday morning's garden tour.
A floral arrangement accentuates the dining room at Sunset Manor.
Managing Editor
Photos by Ray Van Dusen
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
