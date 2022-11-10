ABERDEEN – This year’s Ducks Unlimited banquet is coming sooner than originally planned as it takes on a theme honoring servicemen and servicewomen Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy 145 N.
“We usually do it the first Friday in December but decided to move it back to November and have it on Veterans Day because this is going to be a Veterans Day theme,” said Aberdeen Ducks Unlimited Board of Directors member Buzzy Cullum. “It’s a great outing for the entire family. It got mismarked at one time as being the men’s night out.”
The event will include a meal, door prizes and auctions.
This year’s shotgun of the year is a Benelli SBE3 20-gauge, and the handgun of the year is a Colt 1911 stainless classic. Both guns will be auctioned. There will be 16 guns total to be auctioned or given away during the banquet.
“I’ve been a member of the board for six years now, and we have more prizes and guns than we ever have to give away this year,” Cullum said. “The local merchants have been extremely generous to donate door prizes to give away. We have some very nice prizes to give away.”
Like last year, the meal will be a seafood buffet.
“The ticket sales have been extremely good this year, and our sponsorships have increased, which is good because it shows the community interest,” Cullum said, adding he expects 200 attendees this year.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meal will be served at 7 p.m. Prize drawings and auctions will follow the meal.
Tickets are $65 for individuals and $85 for couples. Youth tickets are $20. For more information, call (662) 436-5490 or (662) 436-0327.
