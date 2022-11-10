mcj-2022-11-09-news-ducks-unlimited-banquet

Aberdeen Ducks Unlimited Board of Directors member Buzzy Cullum holds one of the items available for auction or as a prize during this Friday's banquet.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – This year’s Ducks Unlimited banquet is coming sooner than originally planned as it takes on a theme honoring servicemen and servicewomen Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy 145 N.

