ABERDEEN – Vocalist Lana Marie Bullock, who was raised by a single mother who encouraged her to find fulfillment in music, is on the cusp of doing just that while trying to inspire others. The Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church member recently completed recording her first single, “He’s Not Finished with You.”
The inspiration for the project came as she was trying to recover from the lowest point in her life – the loss of a child.
“In 2015, my husband, Evan, and I were expecting our second child whom we had already named Micah Cooper Bullock. The pregnancy had no complications, and Cooper’s delivery was expected on schedule,” she said.
Things changed drastically on Nov. 8 that year.
“That day changed my outlook on life forever. I woke up feeling like something was wrong with Cooper. He was an active baby but this morning, I had not felt him move. We immediately went to the hospital, where my doctor discovered Cooper no longer had a heartbeat,” she said.
Bullock experienced deep depression and questioned God why this tragedy happened to her and Evan. There were many times she wanted to give up, not knowing how to pick up the pieces of her life and put them back together.
Moving forward with plenty of prayer and strength from family, friends and their first son, Shane, Lana and Evan took one step at a time and were determined to make it.
“Early this year, our pastor, James Terry, brought a message titled, ‘God Was Not Done with You,’” she said. “At that moment, God reminded me what my purpose was. He had given me the gift of music and He was not done with my story.”
Bullock explained she wants to share her story with others as an encouragement. She said no matter where life has taken her family or brought them from, there is hope and they do have purpose. Their stories are not over, because their trials do not define who they are in God.
“After that church service, I went home and began writing the song I titled, ‘He’s Not Finished with You.’”
Connections with key people at her church connected her with Josh Myles of Myles House Music in Tupelo.
“I wrote the song in about a month. When Josh looked at it, he said that we have got to get this out. He is also my publisher and got my song copyrighted for me,” Bullock said.
She recorded the song March 18. Bullock recorded the vocal track with backup singers from her church, while Myles arranged the instrumentals.
“It was the greatest experience,” she said. “It’s an accelerated process. Josh has got me in the fast lane on this.”
Lana Bullock #hesnotfinishedwithyou is expected to be released online through streaming outlets April 9. The single will be the song for a future album, and there will also be a music video for it.
Bullock’s musical talent remains anchored in her church’s choir, although it has taken her as far as the Mississippi All-State Choir and Mississippi State University’s praise team.
“I have been involved in the music ministry of our church since I was 13. Music has always ministered to me. My mother made sure I could participate in choirs from the surrounding area,” she said.
Bullock related that God has been preparing her throughout her life – whether it was good or bad – to bring hope to others through her musical gift. She prays her song makes a difference to anyone who feels as if there is no hope.