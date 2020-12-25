ABERDEEN – From now until the beginning of March, people are encouraged to harness their creativity in order to add to a community quilt called Peace by Piece. The theme is summed up as, “A community quilt is a metaphor for those that created it, showing that good things happen when many come together.”
“This year has been so different – with getting together, having my sewing classes and people getting together with families. We’ve lost people in our families, we’ve lost friends, friends have been sick – anything you can think of. People are afraid to get together. Anything tradition has just been thrown into the wind. Along with the visitors bureau and Main Street, we decided we would like to do something, and they came up with the idea of the community quilt,” said Angie Irvin, owner of LadyBug Fabrics.
At no cost, she invites people to come to her store, located at 202 E. Commerce St., and pick up a packet containing the majority of supplies needed to personalize a 10-by-10 square of white fabric. It includes eight different primary colors to use to decorate the square.
The squares will be put together to make the quilt, which will be on display ahead of a raffle for it to be given away as part of 2021’s Aberdeen Pilgrimage. The center square has the message Peace by Piece.
The center square was embroidered by Kathy Newman at Zoo Crew.
“They can do a quilt square, they can do appliqué, they can paint it, they can color it – whatever they want to do to design their square,” Irvin said. “People might think of a memory, something they enjoy, something they advocate, something they take pride in, something they’re concerned about, something they’re passionate about for their square.”
Packets include heat bond for those who don’t have a sewing machine. On Wednesdays, people may come to LadyBug Fabrics for a help day or sewing day.
“There’s no age limit. We’re getting ready for the holiday season. Children are going to be home from school, and parents will be there. This would be a perfect family activity they can do during their time off, their time at home, their time on quarantine,” Irvin said. “It will give everyone something to be proud of, like, ‘Hey, that’s my square on that quilt.’”