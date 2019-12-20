ABERDEEN – Throughout the years, the number of people supporting a free showing by the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau of “The Polar Express” has steadily increased. Although it has usually been shown on a Thursday night, this year the event will be held on a Sunday afternoon at the Elkin Theatre.
Doors open at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 for activities, and the movie starts at 2:30 p.m.
“Please take note of the new day and time. School will be out, families will be home visiting, and it will be a great time for a fun family event. Just come and have fun,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins.
In addition to the screening of the 2004 animated Christmas classic, there will be a variety of activities in the lobby of the Elkin.
“Santa will be there for one last time before he goes back to the North Pole to load his sleigh. There will be arts and crafts and a photobooth,” Robbins said. “Pajamas are encouraged.”
Concessions will be available for $1 each.