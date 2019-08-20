ABERDEEN – On Aug. 2, 1919, Mary Minnis was born in a small town that’s changed greatly since then. Growing up alongside Aberdeen’s Short Street until moving to Chicago in 1942, the 100-year-old returned in 1979 and lives in the same neighborhood.
“All these houses came up after she left. There were no projects; that came along in the late ‘50s and ‘60s,” said her daughter, Carolyn Sanders.
Minnis, who attended Aberdeen Colored High School, said the area near her house going south on Hillcrest Drive was called Acker’s Orchard.
“There are still several pecan trees in people’s yards up Hillcrest from here,” Sanders said. “She lived in Baptistville. They called it that because this is where the Baptist churches were. There was also Methodist Town close to St. Peter’s and the Southside.”
Minnis said during her younger years, stores such as Lasky’s, Bergman’s, Maier’s Jewelry and Lann Hardware were some of the staple stores downtown.
Her mother was a private maid for the Whitaker family, and Minnis went on to work for the family, too, before moving to Chicago with her husband to find better work opportunities.
She worked for a munitions plant during World War II while he was deployed with the U.S. Army and during peace time, she worked for Campbell’s Soup and at a government-run hospital.
“In 1979, my parents were living, and they said when we retired we should move back to Aberdeen,” Minnis said. “My biggest accomplishment was moving back and also having two children.”
Her family line now stretches through five generations.
A member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, her advice to other is to treat everyone the way you want to be treated.