ABERDEEN – Three days’ worth of festivities are on tap Feb. 4-6 for Aberdeen’s second annual Mardi Gras celebration. Events include gospel music, Mardi Gras goodies, socializing and cruising, and organizer Neil Palmer said masks will be required for the events.
The first event Feb. 4 will feature the Gospel Sons, who will perform a virtual concert from James Creek Missionary Baptist Church. According to Palmer, the performance will be shown on a screen at Acker Park at 6:30 p.m. and also at www.facebook.com/stevensauctionco.
Following the concert, there will be a special dedication at the park.
On Feb. 5, participating businesses and homeowners can decorate their storefronts and yards for Store Gras and Yard Gras. They’ll be judged at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally that day, firepits will be set up at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located alongside Chestnut Street, for socializing beginning at 6 p.m. They’ll be spaced out to allow for social distancing.
“James Harris will be DJing and playing disco music. We’re just going to sit around and have a good time. We’ll come back after judging and announce the winners about 7 o’clock,” Palmer said.
The festivities will be rounded out Feb. 6 with a Mardi Gras cruise beginning at 2 p.m. The lineup begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
Palmer invites people from Aberdeen and neighboring cities to participate in all events, especially the cruise.
“You can come in your antique car from Amory, Aberdeen, Hamilton or anywhere. You can bring a float, you can come on a motorcycle, you can do whatever you want to and cruise. You can dress up for Mardi Gras if you want to but you just stay in your car and cruise,” Palmer said. “Along the way, houses and businesses that want to give you something can walk up to you in your car and give it to you in a Ziploc bag instead of throwing beads.”
The route will be from the Aberdeen Main Street Depot to the Upper Deck, with other turns down Franklin Street and up North Meridian Street to the Adams-French House.
Palmer said participating businesses will also have Mardi Gras goodies, including beads, in front of their stores from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Harris will be playing disco music again that day at Artisans Marketplace, at the intersection of Meridian Street and College Place, and beignets will be available.