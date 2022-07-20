AMORY – Abundant Life Adult Activity Center will host its Splash Dash 5K walk/run on July 23, which will benefit the nonprofit. Abundant Life addresses areas such as physical, mental and emotional needs.
“You will get wet. There will be eight stations set up along the route where you will be splashed with water by our volunteers. It will be splashes of fun,” said Abundant Life Director Brittney Barber.
Abundant Life was formerly known as First Friends Respite Center, which catered to the needs of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia patients. It has broadened its scope to other areas since transitioning to Abundant Life.
“This 5K will be to raise funds for Abundant Life to help promote further awareness and resources as we provide support, encouragement, connection and movement to families in our community. We are looking forward to everyone’s help and participation,” Barber said.
Registration for the Splash Dash 5K begins at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church, which is located at 303 First Ave. The race begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. The registration fee is $30, and race T-shirts will be available as supplies last.
The event, itself, will begin in the courtyard of the church’s Building A alongside Third Street.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&