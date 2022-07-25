AMORY – A longtime nonprofit daycare for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients recently transitioned to include a broader scope of services.
First Friends Respite Center operated at Amory’s First Baptist Church for more than 20 years, but it is now known as Abundant Life Adult Activity Center.
“Abundant Life provides a holistic approach to the wellness and care for those who are aging and/or suffering from a disability, whether physical, mental or emotional. We provide support, encouragement, connection and movement to our participants to foster overall wellbeing,” said executive director Brittney Barber.
She took over the leadership role of First Friends following the retirement of founder Mary Nell Dorris last year. Barber’s mission to rebuild First Friends’ role in the community was to rebrand its image as a nonprofit to include more than elders battling dementia.
“Our mission is to provide socialization for participants, support during respite situations and education for the families and community,” Barber said.
The ministry seeks to meet the needs of its clients through support groups, activities and outreach.
Abundant Life Adult Activity Center meets on the campus of First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. until noon on Thursdays. Lunch is provided on Tuesdays.
There is no cost to clients, but donations are gratefully received.
A typical day’s activities begin with a Bible study and physical activity, such as chairobics and yoga. Tuesdays’ activities vary from arts and crafts to manicures and pampering, since most of the clients are ladies.
“We’re planning to re-launch our support group meetings in the fall that focus on helping caregivers for loved ones with memory-loss diseases and also grief support after a loved one has passed away,” Barber said.
Anyone feeling a calling to be involved with this ministry is invited to come on Tuesdays and Thursdays to learn more. Volunteers also do in-home visits on Wednesdays.
First Baptist Church is located at 301 First Ave. in Amory. For more information about participating, call Barber at (662) 646-0294.
