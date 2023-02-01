mcj-2023-02-01-news-bingo-birthday

Barbara Vasser leads U.S. Air Force Retired Master Sgt. Bill McGee of Hamilton to his surprise birthday table during Bingo at American Legion Post 26.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – One of Bill McGee’s favorite weekly pastimes is playing Bingo at American Legion Post 26. The Hamilton resident, who retired as a master sergeant from the U.S. Air Force, had a memorable Bingo experience Jan. 26 when he was surprised ahead of his 90th birthday, which was Jan. 30.

