ABERDEEN – One of Bill McGee’s favorite weekly pastimes is playing Bingo at American Legion Post 26. The Hamilton resident, who retired as a master sergeant from the U.S. Air Force, had a memorable Bingo experience Jan. 26 when he was surprised ahead of his 90th birthday, which was Jan. 30.
He served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 before being stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Greenland. He was ultimately assigned to the Columbus Air Force Base in 1959 and has lived in Hamilton since 1964.
“During that time, I had a lot of experience. I started out in engineering, building runways and got into the flying range business and then wound up in my career shipping folks out to different destinations,” he said.
McGee is a regular attendee for functions at American Legion Post 26, first joining in the 1960s. He has four daughters, but the American Legion has provided for lasting friends and extended family.
“All the leadership when I joined, I think all of them are gone, and their wives died. I’m the old timer,” he said.
Last week’s surprise included a special birthday table with cake and balloons in his honor.
“I was totally shocked when I walked through the door. I saw this but didn’t think it was me,” McGee said, adding he didn’t have any previous plans for his birthday.
