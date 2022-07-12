BECKER – Advanced Learning Center culinary arts students hosted a formal dinner April 29 for friends and guest as part of a pilot fundraiser.
“I thought this would be fun for a final project and also raise funds for our program,” said instructor Lamon Stapleton.
Hatley senior Mackenzie Davis served as maître d' to introduce the courses, which began with a grazing board featuring fresh fruit and French bread that could be sampled with a choice of red pepper spread or honey.
Along with the fruit and bread or crackers came amuse-bouche, which consisted of bite-size appetizers based on deviled eggs and candied bacon topped with green onions. The main course was a grilled chicken breast with garlicky mashed potatoes and a side of asparagus and lemon zest sauteed in herb cream sauce.
“The dessert was vegan. We featured chocolate cake with Chantilly cream with chocolate-dipped strawberries to the side,” Stapleton said.
Students practiced all the roles of catering a formal dinner, from preparing and serving the food to cleaning up afterwards.
The school partnered with the Arbors of Amory to provide atmosphere to match the cuisine with tables, linens and stone serving platters for the grazing boards. Amory Flower Shop provided floral accents to complete the atmosphere to make for a fine evening for students and guests alike.
“This was a trial run this year. We hope to make it available to the general public next year,” Stapleton said.