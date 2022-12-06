AMORY – Amory High School alumni Sam Baker recently released a project more than three years in the making, which traces the Panthers’ football program back more than a century. His book, “Amory High School Football: Panthers Past, Present and Future,” is a scrapbook, of sorts, of stats and memorabilia from 1913 to 2021.
“Most of my research was done at the Monroe County Chancery Building in Aberdeen, which has old Amory Advertisers back to the 1920s. I also spent time searching through museums and libraries across the state, along with seeking help from several people around town,” he said.
From the Little Ten Conference to the A-Game, the book details rosters, schedules and historic events through the decades coinciding with the team and world events. It includes several older newspaper clippings and photos associated with the Panthers.
Baker pursued the project in the role of biographer rather than as a former member of the team.
“My football career as an Amory Panther lasted one afternoon,” he wrote in the forward to the book.
He was among other prospective sixth-graders who demonstrated their athletic skills at the practice field.
“After a single sweat-soaked tryout, I told Coach Thomas the next morning that I didn’t think football was for me,” Baker said.
After graduating high school in 2013, he took on another interest in supporting his Alma Mater through maintaining the Panthers’ social media.
“As questions about the team’s history came up, I had trouble finding credible answers. When Tupelo and West Point released written histories about their football teams, I became inspired to do something similar for our community,” he wrote in the book.
Baker’s history of Panther football builds the story year-by-year and game-by-game while interjecting biographical information of former players and coaches.
For Panthers fans continually keeping track, pages are provided to chronicle season statistics for the next 15 years into the future.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.