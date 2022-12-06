mcj-2022-11-02-news-amory-football-history

Amory High School alum Sam Baker recently published a volume of the football team's history ranging from 1913 to 2021. 

 COURTESY

AMORY – Amory High School alumni Sam Baker recently released a project more than three years in the making, which traces the Panthers’ football program back more than a century. His book, “Amory High School Football: Panthers Past, Present and Future,” is a scrapbook, of sorts, of stats and memorabilia from 1913 to 2021.

