AMORY – American Legion Post 25 will host a Christmas bazaar Dec. 3 and 4 for shoppers to take advantage of some unique gift opportunities.

“This will be our first time to do this event,” said organizer Carolyn Goldsboro.

The market will open on Dec. 3 from 6 until 8 p.m. and continue Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Spaces measuring 10 feet by 12 feet are available for $25 for vendors who would like to offer their goods to shoppers for the weekend.

“We will have baked goods along with homemade soup and cornbread, in addition to Christmas gifts,” Goldsboro said.

A vendor with unique items that may not be found elsewhere will also be on hand for the Christmas bazaar.

“We will have carnival glass and World War II-era memorabilia from Japan that was donated to a church,” Goldsboro said.

Post 25 has been a fixture in Amory for more than 50 years, located across Legion Drive from St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

For more information, call (662) 315-1298.

