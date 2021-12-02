American Legion Post 25 hosting Christmas bazaar By JOHN H. WARD Monroe Journal John Ward Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – American Legion Post 25 will host a Christmas bazaar Dec. 3 and 4 for shoppers to take advantage of some unique gift opportunities.“This will be our first time to do this event,” said organizer Carolyn Goldsboro.The market will open on Dec. 3 from 6 until 8 p.m. and continue Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.Spaces measuring 10 feet by 12 feet are available for $25 for vendors who would like to offer their goods to shoppers for the weekend.“We will have baked goods along with homemade soup and cornbread, in addition to Christmas gifts,” Goldsboro said.A vendor with unique items that may not be found elsewhere will also be on hand for the Christmas bazaar.“We will have carnival glass and World War II-era memorabilia from Japan that was donated to a church,” Goldsboro said.Post 25 has been a fixture in Amory for more than 50 years, located across Legion Drive from St. Andrews United Methodist Church.For more information, call (662) 315-1298. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bazaar Christmas Commerce Christianity Carolyn Goldsboro Vendor American Legion Shopper Market John Ward Reporter John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow John Ward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 43° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 7:01 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Living Monroe County Crafters hosting Christmas Village Market 24 min ago Living Healing Waters hosting annual student recital 24 min ago Living Amory First Baptist Church hosting two-night musical experience 24 min ago Living American Legion Post 25 hosting Christmas bazaar 24 min ago News ICC schedules spring 2022 pathway classes 24 min ago Sports A Thanksgiving week full of tournaments, touchdowns and turkey 22 hrs ago Latest News Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools