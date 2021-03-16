AMORY – The past year has been rough on Amory Marine businessman Herbert Langford, who has faced major health issues. To top them off, February’s ice storms causing significant roof damage to the business.
His health problems began in late October last year.
“We made several trips to Urgent Care. I had two COVID tests. Both were negative, but I was still getting worse,” he said.
Langford ended at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Emergency Room Oct. 28, after Dr. James Monroe admitted him.
“I wasn’t in a room for any time at all before they moved me to intensive care,” Langford said. “I was on a BiPaP machine with 100 percent oxygen for two weeks. I was getting shots of blood thinner in my stomach and developed an area of internal bleeding the size of a football.”
Even though Langford’s blood pressure dropped significantly and every organ was failing, he managed to pull through the ordeal. He didn’t want to be put on a ventilator but he and his wife finally agreed to it after a third consultation with doctors.
A team of several doctors worked to get him through the crisis, for which he is grateful.
“The staff at the Amory hospital was excellent,” he said. “My wife is a retired nurse and she watched me and lent support to the staff that the untrained person couldn’t do.”
Langford encountered a second crisis during his hospital stay when he pulled out his oxygen tube out while sleeping.
“When nurses discovered the situation, my oxygen level had dropped to 28 and my skin had turned purple,” he said. “I was semi-comatose for over a week. I fought the nurses and didn’t know it.”
After two more weeks on the ventilator, Langford’s condition improved to where he could be weaned off and ultimately disconnected. Best of all, he made it home for Christmas.
He began physical therapy soon afterward.
“I couldn’t even feed myself because I was so weak,” he said.
Three weeks of therapy in Tupelo enabled Langford to not only feed himself again but also get back on his feet.
“Your muscles melt away after 50 days or more on your back,” he said.
Two more weeks of home therapy followed, and Langford feels like he beat the odds.
“It just wasn’t my time to go,” he said.
He’s still in a wheelchair because of weak knees, but that’s going to be fixed soon.
“My last chest X-ray showed my lungs are clear again, so I was able to get knee replacements scheduled,” he said.
After Langford was able to resume his duties at Amory Marine, the back-to-back winter storms struck in February, and the weight of ice on the roof of the business caused a section of it to collapse.
“The second round of ice caved in the metal roof overlay, pushing vertical support members down through the original flat roof. We’ve got more leaks than ever now,” he said.
The silver lining of the roof collapse is a long-postponed remodel of the store will be done at last in conjunction with the roof repair.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for years. Now the time has come,” he said.
Langford remembers telling his staff before he went to the hospital that he feared he might not return.
“By the grace of God, I’m back. I give thanks to God and for the prayers of a lot of people,” he said.