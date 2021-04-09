AMORY – When it comes to romance, jokes and opportunities, timing is one of the things that can make or break them. Even though local country Christian artist Justin Richardson had plans to release his new EP, “A Little More Time,” last year, the pandemic forced a different plan. Now that opportunities to perform live are starting to emerge, he thinks the new timing is perfect.
“It allowed me some time to carefully work on my project, which can be difficult when you’re busy. It slowed things down and allowed me time to work on the project and get it put out, which I’m thankful for that,” Richardson said.
Booking live shows, an awards show performance and radio exposure were all planned for 2020, but he is not dwelling on those lost opportunities.
“I think it’s panned out right. I think everything is timed right. You have to look at the glass as half full and just go with it because nobody planned on last year. We just have to get going again,” he said.
The five-track album was released in early March, and the EP is available digitally on platforms such as iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.
“It’s a Christian country project, but it’s not really what people would think of as gospel music or classic music. It’s got more of a mainstream country sound but with Christian values,” Richardson said. “You’ve got to look at it like this – the more people that can be reached with this, the more people that can be reached by this. I love mainstream country music, but mainstream country music is there for entertainment purposes. This Christian country album has a whole other agenda behind it. It has a ministry aspect behind it, not just entertainment.”
He and his wife, Lela, have been involved in praise music since they were teenagers. For the EP, Richardson co-wrote one song and single handedly wrote the others.
“As a songwriter, it’s been a goal of mine to put out something completely original, and I’ve had a hand at writing everything,” he said.
He recalled writing one track, “Dream,” as a teenager.
“When anyone starts writing, there’s a journey and definitely a progression. When anybody starts writing songs, they’ll listen to them later and say, ‘That’s terrible,’ because they learn and they grow. This was one of the songs I wrote early on, and I pulled it back out and adjusted a few things. It’s been 20 years in the making.”
Songs on “A Little More Time” were inspired by subjects such as the rapture, forgiveness, life struggles and family.
“The album is geared towards people’s intimate relationship with God. It’s to help people grow and to show people there is another way and there is a better way,” he said. “I think the whole album is about Christian intimacy and encouragement. It’s about our need for a relationship with God. There’s a host of different emotions in there. Hopefully these songs will not only be enjoyable for people but there will be a ministry aspect in it and people can apply it to their lives in some way and get some encouragement out of it.”
He recently submitted some of his works for a songwriting competition.
Richardson is unsure which of the five songs will be released as the first and potentially second single but aspires to ultimately make a music video. With radio singles, he can track where they get more exposure, giving opportunities to identify where his fanbase is growing and where to specifically market and book more performances.
“I would love to start traveling more. Christian country is really big in Texas. I’m a member of the Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) out of Nashville and I’ve recently joined the Texas Country Music Association,” Richardson said.
Last year, he was scheduled to sing as a featured artist at the ICMA Awards, which would’ve been his first time to sing at an awards show, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
He has performed with a group and presented at previous ICMA awards shows, which was held at the Grand Ole Opry. Additionally, he has been nominated for the Best New Artist category for the awards in previous years.