AMORY – Local restaurants and venues are playing host to Amory’s increasing live music scene. From Main Street Opry up to Smokin’ Bros, live music is performed every weekend, catering to a broad range of musical tastes.
“We network with each other for ideas. We have our own specialties, though,” said Joe McGonagill, who operates Smokin’ Bros with his family. “We feature popular music from the 1980s and ‘90s. We do some country, soft rock – that kind of stuff. We also feature local talent, such as Brad and Cooper Blalock’s group, Colors that End in Urple.”
He balances duties as a business owner with his role as Amory’s alderman-at-large and is looking out for the welfare of the community as a whole.
“We want to make Amory a destination town. We’re trying to keep our customers in Monroe County. We’re not competing as such; we’re collaborating as a support team,” he said.
The Pub on Main limits its guests to 21 years of age and older.
“Our crowds have grown children. Our music features jazzy blues, as well as country and rock favorites,” said Judy Boyd of the restaurant.
The Pub on Main has hosted local talent, such as Johnny Frank Turman and East Side-West Side Connection.
“We’ve been blessed with a steady stream of customers. They’re keeping us hopping,” Boyd said.
The Gemstone is another downtown establishment, adding easy listening acoustical music to the mix. The restaurant brands itself as a family-oriented venue offering live music as an occasional feature on Saturday evenings to coincide with events promoted by Amory Main Street.
“Fall and winter have festivities that bring out the crowds, and we schedule live music to compliment the dining experiences for our guests as often as we can,” said owner Chad Houston.
Featured music is largely single acoustic acts.
“We’re more of a laid-back crowd. We try to keep the music soft enough for our diners to carry on conversations and hear each other talk. We don’t do full bands,” Houston said.
Genres of music heard at Gemstone run the gamut from country and pop to classic rock provided by local talent, such as Leah Rose and Houston’s favorite entertainer, Jeffrey Rupp.
Perhaps the oldest venue for live music in Amory is the Main Street Opry, which occupies the building originally built as the Gem Theater. Owner Jessie Betts restored the building into a special events destination patterned after the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Beside the stage, there is a booth resembling a radio studio where Betts spins vinyl records when live music is not presented.
Elvis’ likeness has even been seen at the Main Street Opry with hair that has grown white with the years. The King of Rock and Roll has many impersonators, but Betts presents what could well be the most authentic appearance, were the king still with us today.
Main Street Opry offers a nostalgic departure from Amory’s other live shows that features a monthly gospel sing-along. Also, no alcohol is served there.
“I played in the clubs for 10 years. I’ve seen what alcohol can do,” Betts said.
The weekends between the monthly gospel shows feature wholesome country music, along with a mixture of tunes made popular by Elvis in his day.
Mark Ashby plays rhythm guitar and provides vocals for the live gospel shows.
“I grew up on gospel music. I learned it from my mother, who sang gospel. It holds you together,” he said.
Ashby has written some original songs that are part of the gospel show program, including his favorite, “Momma’s Prayer.”
“I wrote that song from personal experience,” he said.
Ashby is joined on stage with J.D. Long, Ronnie Keith, David Cates and David Holloway. The group’s female singer, Judy Gray, is joined by her aunt, Virginia Mitchell, who does a comedy impersonation of her own – Minnie Pearl.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.