mcj-2022-12-14-news-scene-gemstone.jpg

Monroe County country singer Leah Rose Duncan performs at The Gemstone.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Local restaurants and venues are playing host to Amory’s increasing live music scene. From Main Street Opry up to Smokin’ Bros, live music is performed every weekend, catering to a broad range of musical tastes.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you