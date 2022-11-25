mcj-2021-11-24-news-amory-tree-lighting

Bro. Allen Simpson of Amory First Baptist Church speaks during a previous Christmas tree lighting ceremony through Christmas on 1st Avenue. The church will light this year's tree Nov. 27, which is the beginning of the season of Advent. 

 JOHN WARD/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

AMORY – First Baptist Church is hosting its Christmas tree lighting ceremony Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be served to guests during the evening.

