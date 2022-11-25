Bro. Allen Simpson of Amory First Baptist Church speaks during a previous Christmas tree lighting ceremony through Christmas on 1st Avenue. The church will light this year's tree Nov. 27, which is the beginning of the season of Advent.
AMORY – First Baptist Church is hosting its Christmas tree lighting ceremony Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be served to guests during the evening.
Amory FBC Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford said the church’s location brought about the theme of the annual Christmas on First Avenue celebration.
“This is the third year that we have brought a tree into the church yard to light up. The trees are harvested from local properties around Monroe County. It keeps it home. I shop around throughout the year until I see a tree that I like and then approach the property owner,” he said.
This year’s tree is somewhat shorter than last year’s tree but has a perfect shape that caught Warford’s eye.
“It reminds me of the tree in the Griswold’s family Christmas movie,” he said.
Volunteers from the church start wrapping thousands of lights around the tree and follow with hanging handmade ornaments by local artisans and finally top off the tree with a star.
“This year’s ornaments are hand-stamped clay by a local craftsman created with a 3D printer and then painted after they are stamped. Most of the ornaments are sold throughout the season to collectors after we use them. Last year, we featured glass balls,” Warford said.
Looking ahead, the church will host its musical, “The Promise – A Christmas Worship Experience,” Dec. 17-18 at 6 p.m.
