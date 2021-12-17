AMORY – First Baptist Church will host Cookies and Carols in its gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.

“The church members will bring cookies, and apple cider and hot cocoa will also be provided,” said Amory First Baptist Church Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford.

This event is one of several gestures of community outreach by the church during this Christmas season.

“Everyone is cordially invited to attend,’ he said.

