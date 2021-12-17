Amory First Baptist Church hosting Cookies and Carols By JOHN H. WARD Monroe Journal John Ward Reporter Author email Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – First Baptist Church will host Cookies and Carols in its gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.“The church members will bring cookies, and apple cider and hot cocoa will also be provided,” said Amory First Baptist Church Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford.This event is one of several gestures of community outreach by the church during this Christmas season.“Everyone is cordially invited to attend,’ he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amory First Baptist Church Cookie Christianity Worship Carol Cocoa Cider Apple Pastor John Ward Reporter John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow John Ward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 63° Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Mostly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 7:41 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Living Amory First Baptist Church hosting Cookies and Carols 1 hr ago News Rod Brasfield Park improvements closer to being underway 1 hr ago Sports A new way of getting into the Christmas spirit 22 hrs ago Sports Amory Christian hoops split home games with Victory, Starkville Christian 22 hrs ago Sports Sims sparks Lady Panthers to victory in third quarter against Hatley Dec 16, 2021 News Junior Women's League selects Aberdeen's 2021 citizens of the year Dec 16, 2021 Latest News Judge orders new mayoral election in Nettleton between Mem Riley, Phillip Baulch Two dead following Friday morning Nettleton shootout Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate