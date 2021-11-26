AMORY – Amory First Baptist Church will kick off its Christmas on First Avenue festivities Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. with Christmas songs, refreshments and fellowship ahead of the lighting of a 35-foot Christmas tree.
“The tree will be in the center part of our courtyard. Prior to just lighting the tree will be the music. The fun is hearing the word about why it’s important and what the tree means to us,” said pastor of worship and communication Drew Warford.
The event is an Advent kickoff celebration, and ornaments with the tree will be sold.
The tree lighting will include a band, choir and ensembles, soloists and the children’s choir for the interactive singalong.
“You’re going to have this live tree – a massive tree – and you’re going to hear the sounds of the season with the light. It’s got this almost Hallmark nostalgia,” Warford said.
The church will provide hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies as refreshments, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“It will be just a fun night for everyone to come out. Hopefully, like we’ve done in the past, pre-COVID, it will be a good community effort,” Warford said.
First Baptist Church also has plans for a two-night Christmas musical experience entitled, “Savior: The Story of Hope,” Dec. 4 and 5, a children’s Christmas musical/drama Dec. 15, Cookies and Carols Dec. 19 and its Christmas Eve candle service Dec. 24.
“When the tree is lit on the 28th, it will be lit every night on to New Year,” Warford said.
This year’s tree from donated.
“My whole emphasis is if we can use as much of the resources we have in the community, the better. It comes less of one organization putting something on and more of a whole community coming together,” Warford said.