AMORY – For its annual two-night Christmas musical experience Dec. 4 and 5, First Baptist Church will host "Savior: The Story of Hope" to the backdrop of music and theatrics with a pre-show beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The event begins at 6 p.m. each night, and doors open at 5 p.m.
“It will include an orchestra, a choir of about 60 members, a nativity scene and lighting,” said pastor of worship and communication Drew Warford. “We’ll have tons of theatrical elements from lighting to movement to an electric guitar solo on ‘Carol of the Bells.’ Different musical styles will be sung and played.”
Planning for the event began in January.
“I began listening to music and really finalized everything in the month of June. In July, we had Christmas in July with our music ministries to come together and kick off the season. We begin rehearsal in July for Christmas,” Warford said.
“Savior: The Story of Hope” will be held in the church’s sanctuary, and approximately 200 people, between the adult, youth and children’s ministries; the worship choir; and the tech team, are participating.
“This isn’t just a Baptist thing. It’s a community effort for everyone to see the joy of Christmas and the true meaning of who we’re celebrating. It’s not just about the things we think of at Christmas. It’s about the reason for the season,” Warford said.