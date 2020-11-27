AMORY – First Baptist Church will continue its Christmas on 1st Avenue tradition with a tree lighting ceremony Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to share in the holiday cheer.
“This will be year four of this event, and it’s typically been a two-night event that’s drawn in 1,200 to 1,500 over two nights,” said Drew Warford, pastor of worship and communications, adding the church is restructuring the event. “This is the first time we’ve done the tree lighting, and it’s something to get us in the Christmas spirit.”
Church members will light a 25-foot eastern red cedar from Worthey Tree Farm in Hatley for the event, and Warford said the church is trying to make it an annual event.
There will be carolers on the corner, and hot chocolate and cider for attendees.
The Christmas tree lighting kicks off a string of events at the church for Sundays leading up to Christmas.
On Dec. 6, First Baptist Church will host Cookies and Carols, which will feature traditional carols being sung, along with homemade cookies and cider in the vicinity of the tree. In the event of rain, the contingency plan is for it to be inside the gym.
Looking ahead to Dec. 13 and 20, plans include a cantata-style worship and a virtual choir experience on the church’s Facebook Live.