AMORY – Saltillo musician Eric Stogner will be featured through First Presbyterian Church’s free Music on the Green event June 11 at 6:30 p.m.
“I heard him play at our restaurant in Tupelo. His music was cool, fun and tastefully done. I approached him afterwards about coming to Amory, and he accepted my invitation,” said Pastor David Pannell.
Music on the Green will be a fun social gathering to enjoy music and fellowship.
Although Stogner is a member of southern ‘70s rock band Full Tilt, Pannell expects his solo performance to be more laid back.
“He does James Taylor and Gordon Lightfoot tunes. It will definitely be people-friendly,” Pannell said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers. For more information, contact Pannell at davidpan1963@gmail.com.