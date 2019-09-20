AMORY – First United Methodist Church’s media outreach ministry has recently gone live through real-time streaming of the church’s 10 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page, AMORY FIRST United Methodist Church.
“Technology has progressed by leaps and bounds. Our people have always had a vision for outreach. The congregation has raised the funds for new equipment that includes four new cameras strategically placed around the sanctuary without tapping into any budgets for other ministries,” said Dickey Miller, who has served as media ministries director for the past 15 years.
The church’s media ministry has been active for more than 40 years and for several years, cable television and satellite ran pre-recorded formats of church services.
This year, however, the ministry has progressed to live streaming with state of the art equipment put in place last November.
Two computers in the broadcasting studio operate the four cameras to render a real-time broadcast offering viewers a more realistic virtual participation. In previous years, the single camera view from the balcony did not pan around the sanctuary.
Miller said at least five volunteers work with him as a team every Sunday morning to broadcast the services.
“We’re totally volunteer-powered, but you have to know what you’re doing,” he said.
The first Sunday’s live stream in August generated response from viewers from as far away as South Carolina and as close as a couple of local homebound members.
“We got nine or 10 hits after the first broadcast and documented 55 people watching the second Sunday,” he said. “Our ministry is spread entirely by word of mouth.”
Previous services are also archived on the church’s Facebook page.