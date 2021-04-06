AMORY – A ladies’ group at First United Methodist Church hosted a drive-by distribution of personal care items March 24. The outreach is known as the Glove Ministry, which began in May 2016.
“It grew from an existing food voucher ministry. Our Glove Ministry is designed to meet the nourishment and spiritual needs of those less fortunate. The name of the ministry was derived from a combination of the words God’s love,” said church secretary Neita Brasfield.
Before the pandemic prevented many gatherings from being held, the Glove Ministry met every Wednesday morning.
“We would gather in our church welcome center, offering coffee, juice, water and snacks while having conversation and listening to God’s children share their stories of heartache, pain and struggle. After 30 to 45 minutes of fellowship and issuing food vouchers, the women gathered privately for a Bible study,” Brasfield said.
Brasfield emphasized the purpose of the ministry remains to empower rather than enable.
“Over the past year during the pandemic, we have continued to share food vouchers for those in need within our community, allowing us to maintain relationships with our Glove Ministry,” she said.
The ministry designated March 24 as Glove Recognition Day and handed out supplies including detergent, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and other items to those who came.
“This is a small way for Amory First United Methodist Church to show compassion and love during this pandemic, allowing us to still be the church during difficult times.”
Donations to the ministry are welcome. Brasfield asks that the donations be marked for the Glove Ministry and mailed to the church office at P.O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821.