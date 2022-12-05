A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pastor Wesley Pepper of Amory First Methodist Church loads a basket of food for Christopher White in the church parking lot last week as part of an outreach through the church.
Reporter
AMORY – First Methodist Church prepared 52 baskets of food that were distributed to applicants Nov. 22 in the church parking lot ahead of Thanksgiving.
“Our theme for November missions was Feeding the Hungry – Globally and Locally,” said Pastor Wesley Pepper.
Each basket of food, packed by members of the congregation after the church’s Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 20, contained a large ham and enough commodities to prepare several meals.
“The people of the church donated the food and packed the boxes,” Pepper said.
In addition to the local outreach, Pepper said the church has packed more than 20,000 meals to send to schools in third world countries through the years.
“We had volunteers ranging in age from 5 years old to 91 years old,” Pepper said.
Additionally, the church gives out $10,000 worth of food vouchers annually to benefit local people in need.
“We’re just happy to be the hands and feet of Jesus to the world,” Pepper said.
John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal.
Currently in Amory

