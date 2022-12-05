mcj-2022-11-30-news-fumc-distribution

Pastor Wesley Pepper of Amory First Methodist Church loads a basket of food for Christopher White in the church parking lot last week as part of an outreach through the church. 

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – First Methodist Church prepared 52 baskets of food that were distributed to applicants Nov. 22 in the church parking lot ahead of Thanksgiving.

