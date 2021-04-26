AMORY – Amory High School will present Disney’s musical “Aladdin, Jr” May 6–9 after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first performance will be May 6 at 7 p.m. Following shows will be May 7 at 7 p.m., a Saturday matinee on May 8 at 2 p.m., with a second show at 7 p.m. The final matinee performance will be May 9 at 2 p.m.
“It was a hard lesson for us not to be able to present the show last year. We laughed together and we cried together. We’re stepping back up for Take Two.
“We hit the ground running after spring break,” said staff sponsor Kammie Miller. “We’re excited. The cast devoted the first couple of weeks of rehearsals to get their (stage) voices back.”
The story features a boy without a family who falls in love with a princess. He manages to win her favor with the help of a genie from a magic lamp. The production is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show.
Miller was quick to pay tribute to the team with whom she works behind the scenes.
“Serena Coleman will be coming back to do choreography, Dee Dee Jackson directs music, and Nan Moon supervises art. Steve Stockton is the overall go-to man and production overseer,” she said.
The pandemic will leave a shadow over the production due to the absence of a consultant who was on board with the team a year ago.
“Ms. Coleman recruited Mr. Tim Avant from Mississippi State University to work with us on choreography. Sadly, Mr. Avant passed away from COVID after Christmas. Our shows will be dedicated to his memory, and his family will be here on Saturday, May 8 to receive recognition on his behalf,” Miller said.
Furthermore, Miller is grateful for a camera to film the performance, which was provided by the Amory School Board. Groups from the other Amory schools will not be permitted to attend matinee performances, but they will be able to view the show remotely as it is livestreamed.
“We haven’t had anything like this for them for a long time,” Miller said.
All performances will be at the Amory High School Auditorium. Seating capacity restrictions have recently been increased to half capacity.
“Where we had been limited to 175, we can now accommodate about 350,” she said.
Tickets are $10 in advance. They are available at the Amory High School office or by calling Sandy Smith at the AHS office at 256-5753. Ticket price at the door will be $12. Anyone who has tickets from last year's canceled performances needs to contact Smith for updated information on how to use those tickets for this year's performance.