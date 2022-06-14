AMORY • Terrell Atkins and Taylor Brown are Amory High School senior classmates who are leaving a unique legacy among their peers as hosts of their “Panthers on the Prowl” podcast.
“Terrell came up with the idea,” Brown said, graciously giving credit where credit is due.
The pair approached principal Leigh Stanford with the proposal, who immediately gave enthusiastic approval.
Another key player in the process is fellow student Isaac Houk, whose talents as production manager were enlisted to help make the podcast a reality.
“We acquired the equipment through journalism instructor Mrs. (Amy) Wright. Isaac worked through the details with her,” Brown said.
Since the district has witnessed a significant financial rebound in the past decade, there was available funding to purchase the needed equipment without dipping into the budget for the school’s journalism program.
“I’ve always listened to podcasts on different platforms. I’ve always been interested in that sort of broadcasting equipment so I thought it would be cool to do one of my own,” Atkins said.
Topics Atkins and Brown have addressed since launching the podcast include an introduction to podcasting, an interview with a couple of their classmates, a discussion of pop culture and another interview with a couple of student athletes who discussed sports and how they affect students’ lives.
Atkins’ mission is benefiting student peers while fulfilling his own dreams.
“I wanted to give students a way to give insight on how teenagers think today in a world that is constantly changing,” he said.