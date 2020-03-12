AMORY – Amory High School drama students will present the Disney musical, “Aladdin Jr.,” March 20-22 at the school’s auditorium. This show is director Kammie Miller’s first since “Phantom of the Opera” in 2011.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest to bring these productions back. I’m excited and I love it,” she said.
Miller said the story features a boy without a family who falls in love with a princess. He manages to win her favor with the help of a genie from a magic lamp. The production is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.
In addition to mostly AHS drama students, a couple of up-and-coming prodigies from Amory Middle School will be part of the cast.
Evening performances will be staged at 7 p.m. on March 20 and 21 with a final matinee performance at 2 p.m. on March 22. Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 256-5753.