AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will host Cookies with Mrs. Claus in its front lobby Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
“This will be inside the hospital. Last year, we did a drive-thru event. Mrs. Claus will be there to greet the children and offer cookies and milk," said NMMC Gilmore-Amory Community Outreach Coordinator Susan Anne Edwards.
Parking is available in front of the hospital or the emergency room parking lot.
“Guests may come in at the main entrance or the ER. Both doors lead to the main lobby. We’re happy to welcome folks back inside," she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&