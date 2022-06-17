A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Members of the Wren-based musical group, Unknown, perform during last year's Juneteenth event in Amory.
AMORY – The Amory Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Celebration June 18 from noon until 9 p.m. at Frisco Park.
“We had some weather issues last year. We’re looking forward to better weather and a bigger turnout this year,” said parks and recreation department activities director Jamica James.
The event will feature music from local talent, beginning with the Gospel Sons at 12:30 p.m., and Unknown will perform at 7 p.m.
There will also be several vendors available.
“The food available will include fish, wings, barbecue, funnel cakes and more,” James said.
The kid’s zone will include fun activities, such as games and inflatable jumpers.
“Everyone is invited. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs,” James said.
Updated: June 19, 2022 @ 4:34 am
