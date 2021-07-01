AMORY – The city’s first ever Juneteenth celebration June 19 in Frisco Park coincided with the first Juneteenth observed as a national holiday.
“I wanted to bring awareness about Juneteenth to Amory. People have Juneteenth celebrations all around us, and it was time for Amory to have one too,” said organizer Jamica James.
She explained the significance of Juneteenth and why she felt moved to begin a local observance.
“I wanted to bring awareness about the Juneteenth holiday. It’s a day to celebrate freedom; a day when those who were in bondage were set free,” she said.
Amory’s celebration took place two days after President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth an official holiday hereby observed annually on June 19.
“When I started planning this, I had no idea that this would happen. It’s making history,” James said
Special guest speaker Kym Blair echoed James’s sentiments.
“It feels like a sense of belonging; like our work is being acknowledged,” she said.
Blair recently returned to Amory after living in New Jersey for a time. She elaborated on the significance of this holiday during her speech before ending with a reading of the poem “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou. At the end, she and attendees recited the last repetitions, “I rise, I rise, I rise” in unison.
“This is a day of recognition, restoration and celebration. I hope everybody takes time to reflect on where we are and where we came from,” Blair told the rain-soaked crowd.
James was worried when it began to rain just before the event but once the first few people began to show up, her anxieties began to ease.
“We had about 200 people show up. It was wonderful. I’m looking forward to growing the event next year with more vendors and more youth-centered activities,” she said.
The inaugural event featured clothing, food and jewelry vendors and live entertainment.
Blair, a community organizer who participated in a 12-month fellowship on government and community matters while in New Jersey, looks forward to future opportunities to educate others on social issues including diversity, equity and inclusion here at home.
“I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors. It’s a big deal that we take advantage of our opportunities and freedom. We have an obligation to pay it forward because our ancestors didn’t have that freedom,” she said.
Ultimately, James’ goal is to see her hometown grow.
“I would like to see Amory grow as a whole. Let’s remember the past but push forward to a better tomorrow,” she said.