AMORY – Amory Municipal Library will round out Black History Month next week with two musical programs featuring music of African legacy.
The Amory Middle School jazz band, under the direction of David Cuevas, will perform Feb. 25 from 4 until 5 p.m. Musical selections arranged by Dean Sorenson and Bruce Pearson will include “Jammin’ with Charlie,” “Uncle Milo’s Side Show,” “Buffalo Head” and “The Blues at Frog Bottom.”
The percussion group, Jembe Den, from Mississippi State University will visit the library Feb. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. to present a unique collection of music including dance rhythms native to West Africa traditionally associated with social gatherings and festive occasions such as harvest, marriage and other community celebrations.
The group is under the leadership of professor of music Dr. Robert Damm.
“The ensemble draws its name from the Jembe, an ancient instrument from the regions of Africa known today as Mali and Guinea. Den is derived from the African vernacular referring to children. We are beginners, or children, in a sense, learning these ancient musical traditions,” he said.
The mission of Damm’s musical repertoire and curriculum is to celebrate diversity.
“It’s most evident during Black History Month,” he said.