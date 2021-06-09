AMORY – The shelves at the Amory Municipal Library are being emptied out – but only temporarily.
“We’re packing up and closing for better but not for good,” librarian Ruby Holman said.
The Gilmore Foundation presented a grant late last year to the Amory Municipal Library to fund new floor covering and upgrades to its security system and air conditioning equipment.
The first phase of the flooring project to replace the laminate flooring has already been completed. The second phase involving replacing all the carpeting is about to get underway.
“We will be closed from June 11 through the 19. We plan to reopen on June 21,” Holman said.
The library is working its virtual summer reading program around the construction work.
“We will be posting clues for our scavenger hunt on our windows. The deadline to submit entries for the hunt is June 15,” she said.
Holman and her staff are grateful to the Gilmore Foundation for its support of the library and are anxiously awaiting the next project funded by the Gilmore grant, which will be upgrades to the air conditioning system.
“Our oldest unit dating back to the early 1960s will be replaced,” she said.
The grant will also underwrite upgrades to the security system.