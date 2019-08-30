AMORY – Amory Lifetime Learning (ALL) classes are set for Tuesdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1 at the Amory Regional Museum, located at 801 3rd St. S.
“We’re excited for long-time ALL teachers, Mandy Dowdy and Linda Lindale, to branch out into teaching more of their talents and craft styles,” said museum archivist Sarah Crump. “Basic sewing and basic knot-tying are handy skills to learn at any time of life. We’re also happy to welcome Chad Houston as a mindfulness meditation teacher. Stress can grind on people in ways they don’t even realize, and this form of meditation can really help you find some inner-calm.”
Simple Sewing will be taught Sept. 10 and 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. This class will be limited to seven people due to space issues. Students will need to bring their own sewing machine. Dowdy, who is the knitting teacher, is putting together some fun and easy projects for beginners and pros.
Basic Macrame will be taught on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. Crochet instructor Lindale will teach some of the basic knots and patterns of macrame.
Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation will be offered Sept. 10 through Oct. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Houston, who began Cruisin’ Amory, will lead the class.
Judy Crump will return to teach fiction writing Sept. 10 through Oct. 1 from 7 to 8 p.m. She emphasizes that this class is strictly for fiction writing. There will be very little in the way of general grammar or language material. The class is open to writers of any level from beginner to published writer.
To reserve a place in any class, please text (662) 640-5640 and type your name and the class you’re interested in taking. If you don’t have the ability to text, call and leave your information in a voicemail. Each class will last four hours all together and cost $20, which is payable at the first session.
For more information or to sign up online, visit the Amory Lifetime Learning Facebook page.